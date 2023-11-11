SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A new cost-effective grocery store is set to open its doors in North County next week.

ALDI, a German multinational family-owned discount supermarket chain, announced a brand new storefront is coming to San Marcos at 671 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd.

The grand opening is set for Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:45 a.m. ALDI said the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of their “Golden Ticket” gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card from opening day through Sunday, Nov. 19.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley Group Director of Logistics and Operations for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in San Marcos and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

ALDI said they “promise to provide unbeatable savings and award-winning products” at this new location in San Diego County.

The store will offer online shopping and curbside pickup, as well as exclusive products.

“San Marcos shoppers will find food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, dairy alternatives, etc.) along with an unbeatable cheese and wine selection,” ALDI stated. “Shoppers will also discover weekly offerings of limited-time ALDI finds like candles, delicious seasonal food, home goods and more.”

This store will make the seventh ALDI to open in the region. There are other storefronts in Ramona, Poway, El Cajon, San Diego, and two in Escondido.

More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout the U.S. over the past decade.