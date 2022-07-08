SAN DIEGO — Crews broke ground last month on a 37-story luxury high-rise that will bring over 400 units, including some extended-stay hotel rooms, to downtown San Diego.

The building will also feature ground-floor retail space at its location near Columbia and Ash streets, at the border of the Little Italy neighborhood and Core-Columbia area downtown. The development totals more than 800,000 square feet.

The project, named The Lindley by developer Toll Brothers, is described as a “luxury development” but estimated rents were not provided in a news release about the building’s June 23 groundbreaking. The company says it will contribute to the creation of 42 affordable housing units elsewhere downtown, as required by the city of San Diego to approve the project.

Crews expect to complete the high-rise by late 2024, according to Toll Brothers.

The building will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, with penthouse and townhouse configurations, too. The Lindley will provide 561 parking spaces in a large garage on site, with 222 electric vehicle charging stations.

The place comes packed with amenities, according to Toll Brothers, from an outdoor pool and spa to an indoor-outdoor fitness center, yoga space, sauna, game room, pet spa and wine bar. A rooftop lounge and sky deck will provide “excellent views of downtown San Diego.”

In a unique inclusion, the development will feature 59 extended-stay hotel rooms that will be available for 30 to 90 days, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

“The idea behind the hotel rooms is remote workers may want to experience Southern California for a few months and don’t have to sign a long lease,” the paper’s Phillip Molnar writes.

Individual units will feature luxury vinyl tile, European-style cabinetry, quartz countertops with tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and smart thermostats, the developer says.

Toll Brothers has not announced vendors for the 12,000-square-foot retail space at street-level. A “grand lobby and mezzanine” will host the on-site property management, concierge and mail room.