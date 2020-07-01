National City bar prepares for 2nd ‘last call’ since pandemic began

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The clock is ticking for bars, breweries and wineries that must close by Tuesday at midnight unless they serve food, per a new San Diego County mandate announced by local officials Monday.

There were a handful of bars that never reopened or were holding off, but Machete Beer House in National City was one of the many that recently reopened before being told it was time to close down again. The craft beer bar celebrated five years as a local, family-run business right before the stay-at-home order was put in place. The owner says that since then, it has felt like a rollercoaster of emotions.

“Kind of disheartening. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions we felt first having close down and then reopening, now again trying to figure it all out,” Eddie Trejo said.

The decision to close some bars, breweries and wineries once again came after the sharp increase of positive tests including record daily totals reported six out of seven days last week.

The beer house serves up a collection of craft beers from independent breweries, many of which are local. In the two weeks since reopening, a check-in table now stands at the entrance where temperatures are checked and hand sanitizer is dispensed.

“The plexiglass, it’s not a regulation, it’s just for safety precaution. But we definitely had to space the tables out so we lost some seating inside, so we put some outside as well,” said Trejo.

They’ve done everything they can think of but it’s still not enough to stay open. Trejo is starting to think outside the box and considering options that other bars and breweries have already tapped into.

“Luckily we do have a food truck trailer so we are probably going to be using that selling food here on site,” he said.

The business still had to close by midnight Tuesday. The next step will be to see how quickly they can get the food component up and running.

The county said Monday these closures will remain in effect through August 1 at the earliest.