SAN DIEGO — Mother’s Day is just a couple of hours away and local flower shops are working around the clock to ensure mom’s day is just as special as she is.

It’s one of the biggest weekends for local flower shops, with tons of orders pouring in leading up to the holiday.

For shops like “Flowers by Coley” in Kearny Mesa, it’s usually ends up being one of their most lucrative days in the year.

Joel Garlejo, a designer at the shop, told FOX 5 it is the busiest they get in the year, as they work to put together gorgeous bouquets perfect to celebrate mom.

“On a normal day, (we get) probably like 100 orders. Now, it’s in the thousands,” said Garlejo.

They often have to bring additional staff on board to help with these orders for Mother’s Day.

“Yeah, we have to bring in manpower. It’s important, because of the fact that it’s a timeframe (issue) that you’re dealing with live flowers,” said Garlejo. “It’s something that we can’t deliver too early (or) something you can’t deliver too late, so you have to be on point and on time.”

Little House of Flowers in Point Loma also sees a boom in business for Mother’s Day weekend.

Shop owner Hilary Bateman says they typically have lines out the door from last minute shoppers.

“It’s very high volume. It’s a lot of hard work, (so) a lot of no sleep,” said Bateman. “But it is where we make most of our money, so that how our small business can go through some of the lean times.”

Mother’s Day is a grand celebration for moms and local floral businesses.