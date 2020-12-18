More people stop seeking work in California as virus surges

FILE – In this May 6, 2020, file photo, Brandon Earl, right, helps David Lenus, a job seeker, fill out an application at a drive up job fair for Allied Universal during the coronavirus pandemic, in Gardena, Calif. Coronavirus restrictions in California have put millions of people out of work, increasing the state’s unemployment rate earlier this year to levels not seen since the Great Depression. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say more people are stopping their search for work in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The California Employment Development Department reported Friday that more than 327,000 people ended their search in November. Experts say that contributed to a decline in the state’s unemployment rate to 8.3%. California added 57,100 jobs in November, the sixth straight month the state’s unemployment rate has declined.

People who ended job searches likely included parents staying home to care for children, people going back to school to learn new skills, and others frustrated with the lack of available jobs.