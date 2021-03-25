More gyms reopen for indoor workouts with county in red tier

SAN DIEGO – More local gyms are reopening this week to allow indoor workouts for the first time since being relegated outdoors last summer due to pandemic restrictions.

“The red lights, the really loud music — our little safe haven,” said Briana Krull, studio manager at Barry’s Bootcamp San Diego. “People were really so excited when they heard we were going to be able to reopen.”

The facility joins gyms across San Diego County which now are allowed to operate indoors at limited capacity with the county in the state’s red tier. Gyms are limited to 10% capacity in the red tier, but county officials say by next month, it could land in the less-restrictive orange tier.

At Barry’s, it took them a little more time and careful planning to get back after getting the go-ahead, according to Krull. The gym held off an extra week before welcoming clients back.

“We have been conservative with our action plan,” Krull said. “We’re not just jumping into things like ready to go, packing classes.”

In reopening, the gym offers a changed layout to allow for reduced capacity and distancing. It’s also eliminated touch points at check-in and doors, added plastic barriers at front desks, updated air filtration systems and conducts temperature checks.

“We do a cleaning halfway through — a quick five minute cleaning — to make sure all those safety procedures are in place,” Krull said.

For those used to workout out outdoors, that will remain an option for the foreseeable future.

Krull said Barry’s is thankful to take steps forward with new safety measures in place.

“Things are always changing , even before COVID, things change in the world,” she said. “Things change in the fitness industry. What people are looking for, what they’re interested in, and really (we adapt) to take what we’re given and work with what we’ve got.”