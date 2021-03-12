Mira Mesa bowling alley to remain open under new owners

SAN DIEGO — With the flip of a few switches, a dark bowling alley suddenly sprang back to life in Mira Mesa.

“I’m ecstatic,” Drew Parkin said. “This is amazing. It’s been a dream of mine for a while.”

Parkin and his wife, Missy, are the brand new owners of Mira Mesa Lanes. The pair already owns Parkin’s Bowling Supply. They’ve teamed up with a couple of investors and said this was the next logical step and it came at the perfect time.

“It means everything to us,” frequent customer Marci Whitley said.

Just a few weeks ago, the bowling alley seemed destined to close up shop for good, the latest victims of the ongoing pandemic. Whitley’s 18-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter have bowled at Mira Mesa Lanes for the past five years. When she heard a closure was coming, she created a GoFundMe to try and save it.

“The reason why Mira Mesa has been so good to us is because all the effort they put into their youth program,” she said. “Having Mira Mesa Lanes be saved is amazing, having it be saved by them is the cherry on top.”

The Parkins aren’t your average owners. Missy had a bowling ball in her hands before the age of three. By the time she was 14, she bowled her first perfect game. She went on to join Team USA six different times and was the first female bowler in the Professional Bowler’s Association.

“We love the bowling community and we unfortunately heard so many bowling centers in the San Diego area were going under,” Missy Parkin said. “We wanted to help save one of them. We are fortunate, we were able to do so.”

Since the news spread, the Parkins say the phone has been ringing off the hook.

“To say we’ve been hearing from people is an understatement,” Missy Parkin said. “I don’t think the phones have stopped ringing, or the texts. So everyone is excited. Everyone just wants to get back on the lanes.”

The couple hopes to get the lanes open as fast as possible but public access will likely have to wait until the county enters the orange tier. In the meantime, they’re looking to hire 20-30 new employees.