Dishes from Mabel’s Gone Fishing. (Photo by Kimberly Motos/Mabel’s Gone Fishing)

SAN DIEGO — Ahead of the reveal of this year’s Michelin Guide California, 10 restaurants across the state have been added to the prestigious guide, including one right here in San Diego.

Mabel’s Gone Fishing, a seafood-focused restaurant nestled in North Park on 30th Street, was added to the guide with a Bib Gourmand, an award given to eateries that are considered the “best value for money.”

The spot was the sole representative from San Diego to receive the honor in this crop of winners.

The announcement of the Bib Gourmand designation is the second mark of recognition for Mabel’s since the ladies from The Rose and Secret Sister opened the restaurant less than a year ago.

The whimsical spot — designed as an homage to the owner’s beloved dog — was complimented for its abundant charm and friendly, easygoing staff by Michelin Guide.

But it’s Mabel’s menu, featuring “excellent local seafood with a simple-yet-satisfying approach” that fuses Californian and Iberian cuisine, that makes the restaurant stand out.

“Case in point,” the guide wrote, “is the crispy, meaty swordfish schnitzel, served with salsa verde and creamy tonnato sauce alongside a salad of caper berries and shaved fennel, for a winningly bright, briny combination.”

Gin-based cocktails and an assortment of natural wines round out the eatery’s top notch offerings, according to Michelin.

Before today, San Diego County was home to 11 Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants, all of which earned their awards in 2019 and 2021.

Other Bib Gourmand spots are: Callie in East Village; Campfire in Carlsbad; Cesarina in Point Loma; Ciccia Osteria in Barrio Logan; Cucina Urbana in Bankers Hill; Dija Mara in Oceanside; Morning Glory in Little Italy; Solare Ristorante in Liberty Station; Lola 55 in East Village; Kettner Exchange in Little Italy; and Juniper & Ivy in Little Italy.

Cucina Sorella in Kensington was also honored with a Bib Gourmand designation, but the restaurant closed earlier this month.

Alongside Mabel’s, nine other restaurants were recognized on Thursday with a Bib Gourmand, including: Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez, Cobi’s, Eat Joy Food and Villa’s Tacos in Los Angeles; Maligne in Monterey; Petiscos in San Jose; Bansang, Snail Bar and Bombera in San Francisco.

“The inspection team and I are very excited about these 10 restaurants joining the wide array of Bib Gourmand restaurants already in the great state of California,” Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, said in a release. “Foodies can enjoy fantastic local and international cuisines at an equally fantastic value. There’s so much to discover at these eateries – go explore!”

The full 2023 Michelin Guide California is set to be announced on Tuesday, July 17. This will include the presentation of Michelin Star winners.