SAN DIEGO — Döner Döner Kebab Kitchen is the newest addition to the Mission + Garnet Food Hall in Pacific Beach.

The eatery hosted its grand opening on Sunday, offering delicious meats and vegetables covered in fresh herbs and spices.

“We mix a little bit of everything from the Mediterranean,” said owner Scott Slater. However, one of the biggest inspirations for Slater in crafting the menu was Israeli cuisine.

“Being Jewish, I visited Israel quite a few times and a lot of inspiration came from those trips,” he added.

During its grand opening, Döner Döner also sought to raise funds for the United Jewish Appeal’s Israel Emergency Fund to help support relief efforts for those impacted by the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian-extremist group, Hamas.

Many people who attended the eatery’s debut did so to participate in the fundraiser, called the “Stand with Israel” initiative.

“It’s my little support for it, I will buy a lot of things for today here in case that it will help,” one customer, Azamat Gaibov, told FOX 5.

“I feel like this is great for the people who absolutely do need this help … just hearing everything that’s happening over there it’s just awful,” another customer said.

As Döner Döner makes its debut in Pacific Beach, Slater says a little help goes a long way.

“It might be a little but, but hopefully it can get the word out that people on this side — especially us that are part of the tribe — are still helping out wherever we can with the Israelis,” he added.

Döner Döner is opened seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at 4505 Mission Blvd.