SAN DIEGO — Here’s the scoop: there’s a new ice cream shop in town.

Santa Barbara-based McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream has expanded to the San Diego area, opening its newest scoop shop in Carlsbad. The shop opened its doors last week at the Forum Carlsbad, an outdoor mall at 1935 Calle Barcelona. McConnell’s is at Suite 175, next to Geppetto’s Toy Store.

McConnell’s got its start in Santa Barbara in 1949 and has since opened up shops in San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Studio City, Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica. Carlsbad is the brand’s first location in San Diego County.

With flavors like sea salt cream and cookies, s’mores, and sweet cream caramel brownie, the brand is known for making its ice creams from scratch using local and organic ingredients. McConnell’s also offers a variety of dairy-free flavors, like coffee cookie crumble and mango sorbet.

The shop serves up scoops in cups or cones, or you can try your chosen flavor in a shake, sundae, “sammie” or float.

Looking to enjoy dessert at home? The store also sells to-go pints of its famous flavors.