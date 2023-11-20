SANTEE, Calif. — Shoppers in East County have a new retail destination, just in time for the busy holiday season.

Macy’s opened a new small-format store at Santee Trolley Square earlier this month.

The department store giant says the 30,000-square-foot location — roughly one-fifth the size of its regular stores — offers fashion and beauty products in an “immersive shopping experience.” Customers can still make returns and exchanges, as well as use the “Buy Online Pickup In-store” option.

Shoppers can find the boutique-sized store at 9918 Mission Gorge Road in Santee.

Macy’s opened its first small-format store in the Dallas-Forth Worth area in 2020.

Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Macy’s upscale sister Bloomingdale’s, as well as big box stores like Target, have been expanding to small formats for several years. But the trend gained momentum after the pandemic shifted more shopping to the suburbs and away from cities.

Macy’s has closed a handful of stores this year, including a location in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.