An Amp sits on the dashboard of a Lyft driver’s car on January 31, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Lyft)

SAN FRANCISCO — Lyft will suspend its rideshare operations in California, the company announced Thursday.

The decision comes amid an ongoing legal dispute over the classification of drivers as employees or independent contractors.

The suspension will take effect at 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday.

“This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend of Lyft for daily, essential trips,” the company said on its blog.

Check back for updates on this developing story.