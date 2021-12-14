Lufthansa to launch nonstop flights between San Diego and Munich

A Lufthansa Boeing 747 rolls to its parking position at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. Lufthansa will have a virtual annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

SAN DIEGO — Lufthansa German Airlines announced Tuesday it will be resuming flights from San Diego to Munich starting next year, replacing the Frankfurt flight that served the city before the pandemic.

The second-largest airline in Europe will operate three weekly flights starting Mar. 30 while expanding to five in May 2022, airline officials said.

“With a robust economy and thriving corporate landscape, San Diego is the perfect gateway for our new service to Munich, Europe’s leading hub, offering a growing number of connections within Germany, as well as to Europe, the Middle East, Africa and beyond,” said Frank Naeve, Vice President of Sales for the Lufthansa Group Passenger Airlines in the Americas.

Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO, states that Munich has long been among their list of popular European destinations, even without a non-stop flight offering from SAN.

“San Diego has many economic ties to Germany, and the Munich region in particular, including the life sciences, car manufacturing, and technology industries that contribute to its interest,” Becker said. “A nonstop flight from San Diego to Munich will support continued regional economic activity, bring tourists to our great city, and serve as a connection to Europe and beyond.”

According to Lufthansa, the new route will operate out of SAN on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, using an Airbus A350-900 with a three-class configuration offering Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes.

“Lufthansa flight LH467 will depart San Diego International Airport at 5:30 PM and arrive in Munich at 1:20pm the following day,” the airline stated. “Return service will depart Munich at 12:30pm and arrive in San Diego at 3:30pm the same day. All times are local.”

In California, the German airline and SWISS flights already offers daily service from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Frankfurt, Munich, as well as Zurich.