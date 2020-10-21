Lowe’s will offer free Christmas tree delivery this year

SAN DIEGO — Lowe’s will deliver fresh Christmas trees for free this holiday season.

The home improvement retail company announced the offer Tuesday to “make bringing holiday joy and cheer home possible without having to leave the house,” Lowe’s said in a statement.

Other purchases of holiday decorations, like fresh-cut wreathes and tree containers, over $45 will also be eligible for free local delivery.

The offer is part of Lowe’s “Season of Savings” that will kick off earlier than ever Friday, when customers can start placing their orders on Lowe’s website.