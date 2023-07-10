SAN DIEGO — Los Angeles billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong has sold The San Diego Union-Tribune to New York hedgefund, Alden Global Capital, for an undisclosed amount, the company announced Monday.

Alden Global Capital is the parent company of MediaNews Group, a newspaper company that owns about 200 publications across the nation, including the New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune.

According to the Union-Tribune, employees received an email memo from the Soon-Shiong family on Monday notifying them about the separation from the L.A. Times, a decision they said came after making “a good faith effort to rebuild and support both news organizations.”

“We hope that this change now will position both the L.A. Times and San Diego Union-Tribune to succeed,” the statement continued. “The ongoing work of transforming the L.A. Times into a self-sustaining institution will be our focus, as we believe that Los Angeles needs and deserves a strong, independent news organization.”

In a second email to staff from MediaNews Group on Monday, Sharon Ryan, executive vice president of California for the company, said some cutbacks will be implemented to “offset the slowdown in revenues as economic headwinds continue to impact the media industry,” the Union-Tribune said.

Employees were notified that buyouts will be offered through next Monday, according to the paper. If the company does not “reach a sufficient number of employees” to accept the buyouts, MediaNews Group said in the email that additional employees could be laid off.

Ryan added that efforts to find efficiencies in business operations, distribution and production will be made “while striving to support and prioritize the robust, local newsgathering needed to serve the communities that rely on the Union-Tribune for excellence in journalism.”

This comes after the Los Angeles Times made layoffs of its own in early June, eliminating about 74 positions or 13% of its staff.

The sale of the Union-Tribune, which was finalized on Monday, marks the fifth ownership change for the local paper since it was sold to Platinum Equity in 2009. In 2012, it was sold to Douglas F. Manchester and then to Tribune Publishing before the 2015 sale to Soon-Shiong.

In a statement, Union-Tribune Editor and Publisher Jeff Light said, “I’m grateful to the Soon-Shiong family, who were good owners. Now it’s time to start another chapter. As our staff knows, this isn’t an easy business, but I have a lot of confidence in the future of the Union-Tribune.”

The Union-Tribune said a total of 220 people are currently employed by the company, with 108 in the newsroom.

The Union-Tribune will join the MediaNews Group’s other Southern California papers, including the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Daily News, Riverside Press-Enterprise, Daily Breeze, Long Beach Press-Telegram, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Pasadena Star-News, Whittier Daily News, San Bernardino Sun, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin and Redlands Daily Facts.