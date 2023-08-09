SAN DIEGO — After wrapping up a 20-month guest kitchen residency at Vino Carta Solana Beach, a married chef duo is set to open their own spot in North Park.

Chefs Elliott and Kelly Townsend will soon be opening the doors to Long Story Short — a locally and seasonally sourced restaurant serving California cuisine. The eatery has taken over the space formerly held by Little Thief Wine Bar & Kitchen at 3017 University Ave.

The cooking duo — who previously worked in the kitchens at Juniper & Ivy and Cowboy Star — say they met at the Art Institute of California San Diego, where they both earned bachelor’s degrees in culinary management.

Chefs Elliott and Kelly are now working with several purveyors, including Chino Farms in Rancho Santa Fe and Saraspe Seafoods out of Seaforth in Mission Bay, to craft their menu.

Husband-and-wife team of chefs — Elliott and Kelly Townsend — to open Long Story Short in North Park. (Credit: Long Story Short)

“This is not just a restaurant. It’s a collection of things Kelly and I have compiled to tell a story – a story of time, places, and people from our more than 10 years together,” said Elliott. ‘We are from this city, and we love it dearly. The meals we are going to create are an evolution of our relationship, our journey, and what’s still to come.”

As for the dishes, on the menu includes dry-aged local bluefin tuna with tamarind dashi and cucumber salad. It also offers corn agnolotti, with brown butter and huitlacoche, or there’s white sea bass crudo with cochinita salsa and figs.

Long Story Short will be open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner service only, and reservations are now being accepted online.

“The music is what we listen to, the wine is what we drink, and the food is what we believe you should be eating at this precise moment,” said Elliott. “Long story short — this is us, and North Park is our home.”