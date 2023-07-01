SAN DIEGO — Ahead of San Diego’s annual Pride Parade, Hillcrest restaurant, Tavola Nostra, is teaming up with a local non-profit to bring meals to people in need.

From now until the day of the Pride Parade, all proceeds from appetizers purchased at the restaurant will be donated to to Mama’s Kitchen, a non-profit that provides healthy meals to those vulnerable to malnutrition including those with HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses.

The partnership is something that owner Jess Oliveri says comes from the heart of his restaurant’s mission to foster a community through food.

Oliveri opened Tavola Nostra — or “our table” in Italian — roughly three years ago, bringing modernized family recipes to Hillcrest.

“You get to enjoy different types of food, we’ll give you a little bit of Italy, we’ve given a little bit of Italian American with spaghetti and meatballs,” Oliveri said of the cuisine on the menu. “We’ll give you a little Roman, we’ll give you a little New York, we’ll give you a little bit of Sicily.”

He says that opening Tavola Nostra was a way to share his love and passion with the community.

“Everybody is welcome at our table, no matter where you’re from, (the) color of your skin who love, or no matter what you’re welcome here and your family’s,” Oliveri continued.

As a restaurant in the city’s LGBTQ+ hub, local Pride celebrations are set to pass by the restaurant on University Avenue when the parade takes place in mid-July.

“My staff and I, we’re all excited, gearing up for that and we want to give back to the community,” said Oliveri. That’s what prompted the fundraiser for Mama’s Kitchen.

“It’s about family, it’s about connection about caring for each other,” Oliveri said of the partnership. “It’s very important that we if they can’t come to us as a family, we can go them as a family.”