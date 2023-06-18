LA MESA, Calif. — The newest Italian eatery in La Mesa offered something special to families celebrating Father’s Day: the chance to give back to the community through food.

Aromi Italian Cuisine opened about a month ago on Parkway Drive. The restaurant’s chef, Francesco Mancino, says each meal brings a unique, authentic flavor to the table.

“Aromi means flavor,” he said, “because we are trying to pull the flavors from Italy to bring here.”

However, restaurant owners say their mission is not only to bring Italian cuisine to the neighborhood, but to also give back to the community.

“It’s important to help other people, especially (those) who can’t afford food (like) people who live on the street,” said restaurant manager, Alessandra La Malfa.

That‘s why, on Father’s Day, Aromi partnered with local nonprofit, Father Joe’s Villages, to donate one meal for every dish ordered by a father.

Father Joe’s Villages is one of the largest homeless services providers in the region, offering a host of resources including shelter, medical care and three meals a day.

Decon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, said he’s grateful for the partnership with Aromi, especially given that the nonprofit provides almost a million meals to unhoused San Diegans in any given year.

“There are so many ways that people can help Father’s Joe villages in order to fulfill its mission,” Vargas said. “and our mission is to break the cycle of homelessness one life at a time.”

Aromi hopes to continue supporting that mission, one flavorful meal at a time.