VISTA, Calif. – A recent list published by Yelp of the best xiao long bao restaurants in the United States named one San Diego-area business in the top 20 places for the soup dumplings.

Kung Fu Noodle in Vista is the 14th best place to grab a bowl of xiao long bao in the U.S. and the fifth-highest ranked spot in California, according to the review website.

The dish is described as a steamed dumpling often filled with pork meat and soup broth, and is a staple for many in Shanghai, according to Yelp.

“Kung Fu Noodle is specialized in traditional handmade noodles, dim sum and buns, with famous dishes like Dan Dan Noodle, Xiao Long Bao (soup dumpling) and pan fried beef pancake,” says the San Diego County business’ Yelp page.

The xiao long bao spot in North County has amassed a 4.5-star rating from hundreds of reviewers.

For menu details, hours of operation and the restaurant’s address, click HERE.