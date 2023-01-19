AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX in El Cajon and Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX in Escondido.
The Tuesday filing included the following list of locations expected to close after their leases are rejected.
- Montrose Movies Stadium 12, Akron, Ohio
- Greenbrier Stadium 13, Chesapeake, Va.
- Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX, Williamsville, NY
- Hemet Cinema 12, Hemet, Ca.
- Barn Plaza Stadium 14, Doylestown, Pa.
- Rockville Center Stadium 13, Rockville, MD
- Oaks Stadium 24, Oaks, Pa.
- Elmwood Center 16, Buffalo NY
- Pohatcong Stadium 12, Phillipsburg, New Jersey
- Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX, El Cajon, Ca.
- Round Lake Beach Stadium 18, Round Lake Beach, Ill.
- Shadowood 16, Boca Raton, Fla.
- South Beach Stadium 18 & IMAX, Miami, Fla.
- Santa Fe Stadium 14, Santa Fe, NM
- Ithaca Mall Stadium 14, Ithaca, NY
- Village Square Stadium 18, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Metro Point, Costa Mesa, Calif.
- Berkeley 7, Berkeley, Calif.
- Cortlandt Town Center, Michigan Lake, NY
- Union Square Stadium 14, New York, NY
- Meadows Stadium 12, Littleton, Colo.
- Yorba Linda & IMAX, Yorba Linda, Calif.
- Sherman Oaks Galleria 16, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Omaha Stadium 16, Omaha, Nebraska
- Gallery Place Stadium 14, Washington, D.C.
- SouthGlenn Stadium 14, Centennial, Colo.
- Brunswick 10, Brunswick, Maine
- Bowie Stadium 14, Bowie, MD
- Concord 10, Concord, New Hampshire
- Hamilton Commons Stadium 14, Mays Landing, New Jersey
- Greece Ridge Stadium 12, Rochester, NY
- Bolingbrook Stadium 12, Bolingbrook, Ill.
- Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX, Escondido, Calif.
- Keauhou Stadium, Kailua Kona, Hawaii
- Beaver Creek Stadium 12, Apex, North Carolina
- Fenway Stadium 13 & RPX, Boston, Mass.
- Meridian 16, Seattle, Wash.
- Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX, Charlottesville, Va.
- Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX, Anchorage, Alaska
Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.