Local pilates studios close within hours of Newsom’s order

SANTEE, Calif. — The fitness industry had barely gotten the green light to be back in business when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that several industries, including gyms, must shut down their indoor operations.

According to San Diego County officials, businesses have until midnight Tuesday to close, but many gyms took the updates very seriously, closing right away.

Preparing for an evening full of classes at four different Club Pilates studios, Julie Reynolds quickly had to switch gears, calling customers and canceling class reservations at locations in Santee, North Park, La Mesa and Mission Valley.

“It was a surprise awakening on a Monday morning to hear that you were supposed to work tonight, but now you’re not,” Reynolds said.

According to health officials, rolling back some of the reopenings is due to a steady rise in cases threatening to overwhelm our local healthcare system.

Though closures go into effect officially July 15, Club Pilates, along with several other gyms, chose not to push it the extra day.

“We don’t want to do something that we’re not supposed to do even though we want to. Of course I want to teach my clients, but if it’s not safe for them or me,” said Reynolds.

Most gyms in California were allowed to reopen on June 12, enjoying only about one month nearly to the day of being back in business before Monday’s announcement.

A lot of gyms like Club Pilates plan to transition back to offering online classes.

The county says the most recent round of closures are in effect until further notice.