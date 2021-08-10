Local performance venues start requiring proof of vaccination to enter

SAN DIEGO – More businesses are starting to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to enter, including some local live performance venues.

Starting Tuesday, Soda Bar announced it’s requiring guests and performers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance.

“It’s not a big inconvenience to throw on the mask or to show my card,” musician Henry Hall said, “and if that’s what its going to take to make everyone safer and happier, I’m more than happy to do it.”

Guests can show proof of vaccination with a hard copy or digitally. All guests and staffers also are required to wear facial coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status.

“With them ensuring people are vaccinated, people also wearing masks, I feel pretty comfortable with that,” guest Jake Armstrong said.

In Old Town, Cygnet Theatre also is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of showtime for both guests and staff when live performances begin again next month.

However, masks only are recommended, rather than being required, for those fully vaccinated.

“We haven’t gotten any guidance from the government and the last thing we heard on June 15th was everything’s open, but we’re just seeing things that are getting to the point where we have to make some decisions,” said Bill Schmidt, executive director at Cygnet Theatre, “and we don’t want people to buy tickets then be disappointed later. We wanted to be upfront about what our policy is.”