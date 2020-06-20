Local nail salons reopen

SAN DIEGO — As of Friday, people can get professional manicures or pedicures in San Diego County. The big reopening comes after nail salons were shut down for more than three months due to COVID-19.

For those who decide it’s time to get that long-awaited nail treatment, things are going to look different as the salon following new health guidelines issued by the state. Workers and customers must wear face coverings and adopt more intense cleaning practices.

“We’re only by appointments and then we have to space out each client and we put this plexiglass,” said Mary Hawn, owner of Illumnia Nail & Spa Lounge in Linda Vista.

Chelsea Largoza, a regular customer there, said she didn’t realize how much she missed it.

“It’s funny because right before COVID happened I was like, I’m going to take a break from getting my nails done, save some money and quarantine happened and I’m like, I miss getting my nails done. I feel like I’ve been deprived,” Largoza said.

Hawn said although she’s been counting down the days until she could reopen, it was a different feeling when that day finally came, because it’s all new.

Paul Vo, manager of Crystal’s Nail & Spa in Lakeside, said he agrees. He said his staff spent all of Thursday training for the reopening.

“We held a team meeting to go over the procedure, the process. We really trying to focus on practicing disinfection, clean it thoroughly, clean it down and preparing for the next client,” Vo said.

Vo said the cost for getting your nails done is roughly the same, but you might notice a slight increase to cover the cost of cleaning supplies.

“Everything has gone up, especially alcohol, disinfection supplies are very hard to come around. The price went up quite a bit,” Vo said.

Other businesses that reopened Friday include tattoo parlors, piercings and massage therapy businesses.