Local malls allowed to reopen for pickup, delivery

SAN DIEGO — Shopping malls, including strip malls, outlets and swap meets received guidelines from Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday about how they can eventually reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Malls will only be open for curbside or pickup services. Customers will not be allowed inside.

Malls will need to follow similar employee training and cleaning procedures as other retail businesses, and must frequently disinfect frequently touched surfaces like ATMs and benches, and turn off all public drinking fountains. Stores are encouraged to only accept credit cards from customers and install hands-free payment systems wherever possible.

Some local stores in San Diego County shared their thoughts with FOX 5 on what they think about these new rules.

“It’s going to be great to see people starting to come back to the mall, although we’re not allowed to have dining customers yet, at least it will bring more customers, more people to the mall,” said the office manager at Nova Brazil Brewing Company in Otay Ranch Town Center.

“It’s going to be a lot different, but it’s great to think that customers will be able to sit down here, enjoy our beers our products and our atmosphere.”

“This mall has been a ghost town so by opening the mall, hopefully it will get business back in the future,” said Vape Elements co-owner Ray Malinao. “We need it. We need income. We need to pay for bills, rent, feeding the families.”

Malinao says he and his staff have already started implementing Newsom’s new rules to get a jump start on things before the grand reopening. “We started that way before. We took precautions. We knew it was coming.”

FOX 5 reached out to mall operators Simon and Westfield, but have not received a response.

Right now, it’s not clear when the malls will reopen.