Local leaders ask governor to ease restrictions on hair salons, barbershops

SAN DIEGO — Three San Diego County leaders have sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to ease the restrictions he announced Monday for barbershops and hair salons.

Supervisors Jim Desmond and Kristin Gaspar, along with Rebecca Jones, the mayor of San Marcos, wrote a letter stressing that many hair salons and barbershops are small businesses and need help to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Newsom reinstated restrictions on indoor businesses and activities Monday after the state saw a surge in corona virus cases.

In the letter, Desmond noted that the state department that regulates cosmetology has not allowed outdoor services. He said the businesses need a way to continue operating.

“Let the businesses operate outside, and please lift the restrictions and allow them to at least remain in business until they can operate inside again,” Desmond said in an interview with FOX 5.

One San Diego barbershop owner tried setting up shop outside this week after Newsom’s order. Tony Ganaway owns The Cutt’n Edge off El Cajon Blvd. Ganaway bought sun shades and laid out a tarp outside of his shop and cut hair outdoors on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

“It’s really sad and hard on us to keep going out and buying hundreds of dollars worth of different things and small businesses spending our loan money or savings money to adjust to state standards,” said Ganaway. “Next thing you know, they are coming back and telling us that we can’t do what we are doing any more.”

Ganaway said he will probably not offer outdoor services in the future, because he doesn’t want to get in trouble with state regulators.