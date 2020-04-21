Local hair stylists finding ways to work

SAN DIEGO – Most barbershops in San Diego have been closed for a month now, but some stylists are still out there working, willing to go door-to-door despite the stay-at-home order.

“I didn’t really think there’s a risk,” said one stylist who didn’t want to disclose their name.

San Diego police confirm that barbers doing home visits could face fines as high as $1,000 since they are violating social distancing orders.

That hasn’t stopped a handful of barbers from taking to San Diego’s Craigslist page to post their services. Some posted that they were willing to travel within the city or county. Others said they were willing to drive all the way to Los Angeles.

“Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter,” one stylist said, listing the places she finds her customers. “They find out I’m charging $15 or $20 a haircut and they ask me if I can cut their hair.”

FOX 5 reporter Jeff McAdam posted a poll on Twitter Monday asking if people would allow a barber to come into their home. More than 300 people responded, with 43% saying, “no, it’s against the law;” 45% saying yes and 12% saying they’re already doing it.

One way or another, most are having to consider how they will maintain their hair. Some are taking to Amazon to buy clippers and logging onto YouTube to learn how to use them.