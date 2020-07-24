Local families worried about unemployment benefits expiring

SAN DIEGO — Millions of families that depend on unemployment payments during the pandemic may soon have less money, as the extra $600 in unemployment benefits from the federal government is set to expire this week.

Some local families are worried about their survival amid more shutdowns. Without the extra $600 benefit a week, some families worry whether they will be able to make ends meet.

According to the Employment Development Department, last month unemployment was at 13.9% in San Diego County.

“It’s scary,” Lemon Grove father T.T. Tum said. “One day, you can go back to work. Other days, you can’t.”

Tum works at a hotel in downtown San Diego but lost his job when it shut down. When the hotel recently reopened, it only offered him part-time work.

“It’s part-time so it’s not giving us the full-time hours that we need to survive,” Tum said.

He said he’s concerned about losing the extra $600 a week.

“And that’s not going to be enough for the average person to survive,” Tum said.

Others argue the extra benefit is paying some people more to stay home than they made on the job.

Some lawmakers are calling for the next round of benefits to be based on a percentage of a person’s salary instead. Tum said while legislators are trying to figure that out, he worries about being able to provide for his sons.

“There’s just no security that I am able to work and provide for them because everything is being shut down and opened up, back and forth, so we don’t know what the future holds,” Tum said.

Meanwhile, congressional leaders are negotiating a second stimulus package that could total one trillion dollars.

San Diego County had more than 150,000 fewer jobs last month, compared to the same time last year.