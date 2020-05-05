Some local businesses prepare to reopen

SAN DIEGO — Businesses across San Diego are preparing to reopen as California prepares to enter phase two of gradually reopening the economy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement Monday, stating “low-risk” retail stores can start reopening Friday with restrictions.

Businesses like toy, book and sporting good stores, along with flower shops, can get back to work later this week.

“When I heard florist, I ran to the store and started preparing for Friday,” said Angela Adelmeyer who owns Bonita Florist.

Adelmeyer said she is already planning ways to adhere to guidelines. Officials are expected to go more in detail the end of the week.

“We have an advantage, we won’t have customers coming into the store. Everything will be out front so there will be little to no contact,” said Adelmeyer.

County and city officials also announced recommendation strategies for businesses looking to reopen. They include enhancing sanitation practices and ensuring employee and customer safety. County leaders will vote on the guidelines Tuesday.