Local businesses enthusiastic for holiday weekend crowds

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The sun was shining bright Friday at La Jolla Shores and crowds already had begun to gather on the sand and streets ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“We feel great,” Michigan resident Tom Shea said. “It’s been a lot of fun. We were just out on the ocean for a couple hours.”

Shea and family were in town for his stepdaughter’s graduation from San Diego State University. They’re far from alone in making the trek. More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel this weekend, up 60% from a year ago, according to AAA.

Coming off a challenging year for local tourism, businesses in La Jolla Shores are welcoming crowds.

“The weather is working out perfect this Memorial Day weekend,” said Brian Stevens, director of operations at Everyday California. “People are coming out and I think they’re ready for some excitement.”

The adventures and apparel shop said many of its excursions are nearly sold out and numerous people are shopping in the retail area.

It’s a similar story down the street at Surf Diva Shop & Surf School.

“We are so happy,” co-owner Coco Tihanyi said. “We are just elated that we see the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re here.”

Establishments along Avenida de la Playa say they’re eager for the summer rush. They want to see how the weekend plays out ahead of California’s June 15 reopening date, where the state is expected to retire its color-coded reopening system and drop its guidance on masks for vaccinated people in most settings.

“We’ve all gone through a lot,” Tihanyi said, “so we’re all working together to get through this.”

Her sister and co-owner Izzy Tihanyi added, “Our street has been turned into a beautiful outdoor dining area on Avenida de la Playa, so our whole community is coming together and really creating this great environment.”

Observing the long line formed inside Everyday California, Stevens said it’s nice to see that life is getting even closer to normal once again.

“So happy to be back to what’s somewhat normal,” he said. “Still got my mask on me here. Yeah, it’s just good to see smiling faces.”