Local businesses brace for unique Fourth of July weekend

SAN DIEGO – Local businesses throughout San Diego County are preparing for what will be a very unique holiday weekend.

Not only are they operating during a global pandemic, but now they must consider the influx of people coming from neighboring counties due to beach closures. Whether it’s a restaurant or a local boutique, businesses all up and down the coastline are gearing up for what’s typically the busiest holiday weekend.

Stephanie Walitt, general manager of Americana Restaurant and an organic juice bar in Del Mar, said the coming weekend with be unlike any other in the restaurant’s 20-year history.

“There might be a wait,” Walitt said. “Normally at Americana, we get you in and it’s a little quicker, but we might take things a little slow just to maintain safety.”

With both Orange and Los Angeles counties closing beaches during the holiday weekend, Walitt says they are more than prepared to handle extra business from visitors.

“We’re excited about the influx,” she said. “We can handle the influx as long as people are cooperative and everybody waits their turn.”

One of the owners from a clothing boutique called Joni and Susi agrees.

“We hope they all come down and shop and have a good time,” Joni Snow said. “It’s going to be beautiful and it’s a good weekend to celebrate our holiday.”

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says he’s hoping people celebrate Independence Day responsibly.

“We just really hope that they will operate responsibly and operate safely,” Fletcher said. “It’s not only they care about their employees, but their customers. They care about staying open and in order to keep our economy up and running, we have to keep our numbers under control.”