Local bars, restaurants gear up for Super Bowl after stay-at-home restrictions lifted

SAN DIEGO – It’s one of the biggest sports days of the year. And with stay-at-home restrictions recently lifted for San Diego County, Super Bowl plans are swelling at local bars and restaurants with outdoor seating.

“The Chiefs being in the Super Bowl is just one more boost for us during these hard times,” said “Jersy,” the manager of Kansas City Barbeque in San Diego.

The famous bar and grill says seats already are booked up for Sunday. But they’re expecting the takeout business to be busier than ever, particularly as Patrick Mahomes and their beloved defending champion Chiefs take on the legendary Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, fears of a COVID-19 superspreader event remain top of mind for San Diego County’s public health officials.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is asking residents not to repeat the mistakes of the Thanksgiving holiday, which preceded a sustained surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the county.

“We are rooting for San Diegans who are going to responsibly watch the Super Bowl,” Fletcher said Wednesday. “Watch it with your immediate family members.”

In Los Angeles County, bars and restaurants are not permitted to show the game in their outdoor dining areas as a measure implemented to prevent fans from gathering.

San Diego County hasn’t put similar restrictions in place, but that also could change, officials said.

“The situation that Los Angeles has implemented makes perfect sense,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “We have not issued such guidance, but we will consider it.”