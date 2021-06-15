Local bar opens its doors for 1st time in 15 months

SAN DIEGO — The reopening of California’s economy Tuesday allowed some local businesses to open their doors for the first time in over a year.

The Silver Fox in Pacific Beach reopened its doors for the first time in 15 months.

Owner Julie Kazmi shuttered the family bar in March of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic started to sweep through San Diego.

“2020 was a lot of self talk to get the fight going,” Kazmi told FOX 5. “So today was also self talk. Keep it together, don’t cry. Everyone is emotional. This is a wonderful time.”

The business on Garnet Avenue reopened to the cheers of its regular patrons.

“It feels great to be back in this spot,” one customer said. “I love it.”

“I’m ready to get back to work,” Kazmi said. “I’m ready to give up Netflix.”