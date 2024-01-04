Before it closes, San Diegans will be able to purchase its one-of-a-kind pieces at a deep discount

SAN DIEGO — A staple of San Diego’s vintage interior décor scene, Architectural Salvage, will be closing later this year after nearly three decades in business, but it has a couple things in store to end its tenure on a high note.

The store, which is chalk full of unique finds for homes, gardens and businesses, announced on Wednesday it will be holding a three-day sale from from Jan. 12 to 14 as a way of celebrating its final days in business.

“For 28 years, we’ve been an integral part of San Diego’s story, helping to restore pieces of its heart and soul,” said owner, Elizabeth Scalice. “Saying goodbye is bittersweet, but I’m filled with pride and gratitude for our community’s support. This upcoming sale is our way of expressing thanks and celebrating everything we’ve cherished together.”

Scalice, a historic preservationist, started Architectural Salvage from a tiny house in Encinitas, before it expanded to a brick-and-mortar store in Little Italy in 1996. Since its inception, the store has focused on reuse and restoration of period pieces, in part as a way of promoting sustainable consumerism.

Everything from bathtubs and light fixtures to doorknobs and stained art windows could be found in its eclectic treasure trove of vintage items, sourced from locales as diverse as the markets of Budapest, abandoned nunneries and the streets of Egypt.

With its reputation for purveying one-of-a-kind pieces, Architectural Salvage gained quite a following, including notable stars like Barbara Streisand, Bill Murray and Tom Waites. According to the store, many reclaimed pieces are also scattered amongst local restaurants.

After decades in business, Scalice said she decided to close the store to “move on to new adventures” — a choice inspired by her recent completion of the Thames Swim Marathon in London last year.

She says she’ll likely keep the doors open through February or March, depending on how much merchandise they are able to sell in these final weeks.

“The main goal now is to honor the legacy of Architectural Salvage. It’s been a beacon of positivity and a source of joy for so many, and I love hearing the stories of homes that have been restored as a result of the shop,” Scalice said. “I look forward to seeing its legacy continue even after our doors close in March.”

For those that would like to visit the store before it closes its doors, Architectural Salvage will be open for its Celebration Sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 13, and on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2401 Kettner Blvd.

The store’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.