Last-minute shoppers hit stores in hunt for Thanksgiving feast finishing touches

SAN DIEGO – A Thanksgiving feast is hardly complete without a last-minute trip to the grocery store.

Plenty of San Diego-area shoppers were making that trek on Thanksgiving Eve in a bid to fill out their dinner tables with the right mix of side dishes, desserts and everything in between. But at Food Bowl Market and Deli in South Park, owner David Halabo said the holiday rush wasn’t as busy as last year.

“We have your holiday product,” Halabo said. “The turkeys, dressing and the produce. Whatever is needed, we have it. But I just see it as a little bit less than last year.”

A year ago, the rush before Thanksgiving left the store without some key items such as butter, nuts and celery as well as turkeys. But despite numerous shortages nationwide tied to supply chain disruptions, the store is sufficiently stocked up for the holiday this year.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the store reported as many as 40 birds were still in stock.

That’s good news for shoppers like Margaret Johnson as they look to prepare their Thanksgiving meals. Johnson is cooking a traditional Thanksgiving meal for her family in a process that begins tonight.

“The turkey and the ham and the yams,” Johnson said. “And the macaroni and cheese. Forgot about that.”

Golden Hill resident Vicki Maffei was grabbing some items for her cornbread stuffing.

“I got celery, peppers, sausage, strawberries and cornbread,” Maffei said.

The Food Bowl Market and Deli is open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.