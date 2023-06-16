SAN DIEGO — There will be some new flavors on the field at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday as soccer fans gather to watch San Diego Wave take on Angel City.

The competition will mark the debut of NOVA’s newest hard kombucha creation. The spiked and fermented concoction was made through a collaboration with NOVA’s brewmasters, SD Wave players, support staff and front-office personnel.

SD Wave’s signature hard kombucha flavor has been called La Ola Dragon Fruit. For those who don’t know, La Ola is Spanish for “the wave,” which pairs well with this partnership.

“We are proud to brew and create all our beverages here in Southern California,” said NOVA founder Tiago Carneiro. “The opportunity to collaborate with the Wave and bring our locally-brewed beverage to Snapdragon Stadium and across San Diego for fans to enjoy allows soccer fans to have the perfect beverage for watching the world’s game.”

Fans in attendance at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday will be the first to taste all that is La Ola Dragon Fruit.

The NOVA hard kombucha will be available on the top level of The Sycuan Piers at the south end of the stadium above sections 118-120. The drink can also be found at the NOVA container bar on the east concourse behind sections 103-105.

For those who can’t make the game, your opportunity to try the creation is coming.

The Wave’s signature hard kombucha will be available on draft, in 16 ounce single cans and in six packs of 12 ounce cans at NOVA and NOVO Brazil Brewing locations next week.

Plus, retail stores throughout San Diego County will also carry the canned beverage. Find a store near you with this locator tool.

“We are delighted to be a part of this collaborative effort with our partners at NOVA Kombucha,” said Wave President Jill Ellis. “Our players and staff were thrilled to be included in the creation of La Ola Dragon Fruit, as it truly is a drink as unique as our club.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 1 p.m. and gates open at 11 a.m.