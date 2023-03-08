SAN DIEGO — Silvergate Capital Corporation, a La Jolla-based financial establishment that focuses on cryptocurrency, will be winding down operations and voluntarily liquidating its bank, the company announced Wednesday.

“In light of recent industry and regulatory developments, Silvergate believes that an orderly wind down of Bank operations and a voluntary liquidation of the Bank is the best path forward. The Bank’s wind down and liquidation plan includes full repayment of all deposits,” Silvergate stated on its website.

The company said its decision was made in response to “recent industry and regulatory developments,” adding that it is “considering how best to resolve claims and preserve the residual value of its assets, including its proprietary technology and tax assets.”

Last Friday, Silvergate Bank decided to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network.

All other deposit-related services will remain operational during the wind-down process, the corporation added.