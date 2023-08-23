Now everyone can enjoy the pumpkin spice treats this fall, including dogs.

Krispy Kreme announced Wednesday the launch of its new Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts, which were inspired by the popular Krispy Kreme treat for humans.

The Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are handmade doughnut-shaped biscuits for dogs that come in multiple flavors, including Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl.

Krispy Kreme announced Wednesday the launch of its new Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts, which were inspired by the popular Krispy Kreme treat for humans. (Business Wire)

The treats were made with pumpkin, peanut butter and carob, a substitute for chocolate, and are suitable for dogs of all sizes and ages. The treats were created to be a snack and should not replace a balanced meal, a news release said.

Dog owners can pick up the treats at their local Krispy Kreme from Aug. 26 until Aug. 31, while supplies last at participating shops nationwide. The new treats will debut on National Dog Day, which is on Sunday.

“Dogs add so much to our lives, so for National Dog Day, we’ve upped our game for you to give them the awesome treat they deserve,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

“We know you love our Pumpkin Spice and now it’s time for dogs to get in on the action. We’re pawsitive your dogs will love them.”

This is the second time the company is offering treats made specifically for dogs.