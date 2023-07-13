SAN DIEGO — There will be a plethora of things to do while you wait for your flight when Terminal 1 opens at San Diego International Airport.

Featuring 19 restaurants and seven retail stores, the new terminal opens in two phases: the first (19 gates) in 2025 and second (11 gates) in early 2028, according to the Airport Authority.

Some popular San Diego-based flavors coming to Terminal 1 include:

Kettner Exchange : a Little Italy rooftop bar known for its innovative cocktails

: a Little Italy rooftop bar known for its innovative cocktails Puesto : classic Mexican cuisine with three locations in the San Diego area

: classic Mexican cuisine with three locations in the San Diego area Better Buzz Coffee Roasters: this local chain offers fresh brewed small batch coffees and handcrafted lattes

Other food and beverage concessions that offer a mix of local, regional and some national brands include Mostra Coffee, Parakeet Café, Cutwater Restaurant & Bar, Lofty Coffee, Understory Bar & Restaurant, NOVO Brewing, El Pez, Taco Stand, Ambrosio 15, Herb & Air, SIP Wine & Beer, 900A Tony Hawk Public House, Luna Grill, Mr. Moto Pizza, Carnitas Snack Shack, Grab & Go Subs, Café Moto, Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s.

Rendering of the exterior of the Better Buzz Coffee location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the exterior of the Cutwater location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the interior of the Cutwater location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the exterior of the Parakeet Café location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the exterior of the Lofty Coffee location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the interior of the Lofty Coffee location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Retail, convenience and gift shops to be featured at Terminal 1 include Gaslamp Marketplace, Hip & Humble, SAN Supply Co. and Goods Express @ SAN, Goods Univision Travel Store, No Boundaries, The Commissary, InMotion, WHS Smith, Liberty Station and The Arts District Market.

The announcement comes after the first concession lease was approved by the Board in early June.

“We were extremely impressed with all the proposals for restaurants and retail shops we received,” said Kimberly Becker, CEO and President of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “Proposers were required to meet specific concept, design and operational criteria that will help SAN offer our customers a wide selection of regional and national brands. We were pleased that all of the proposals were competitive and compelling.”