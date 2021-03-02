Kearny Mesa Bowl announces it will close permanently

SAN DIEGO – A well-loved local bowling alley is closing its doors for good.

Kearny Mesa Bowl on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard will not reopen after being shut down due to COVID-19 public health restrictions. The facility offered open bowling parties, events, youth programs and leagues.

In a statement Monday, Johnny Humble, the bowling alley’s general manager, thanked customers for making the establishment a part of their lives, and called them “family.”

“This truly breaks my heart,” Humble wrote. “I feel horrible for my employees. I love them like they are my kids. As a matter fact I often called them that. As for the bowling community here you guys are great. I am so sorry we just couldn’t hang on any longer.”

Employee Nick Powanda told FOX 5 said he thought of his daughter when he heard the news.

“I wanted to introduce her to the sport of bowling,” Powanda said, fighting through tears. “I’m actually the youth director here as well, so it would have been a major impact on me to have her come and bowl with me every day.”

He added, “To not have that happen is kind of devastating.”

Humble said he will be at the facility in the coming days to let people inside to empty out lockers and pick up any prize money owed.

“This is truly one of the saddest days of my life,” he said. “I love you all. Thanks for being a great friend that you are. Take care and God bless.”