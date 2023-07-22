SAN DIEGO — SKIMS, an American shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, has opened a new shop in San Diego.

Brand representatives told FOX 5 a new SKIMS “shop-in-shop” location is now welcoming customers inside the Nordstrom department store at Westfield UTC.

The pop-up kicked-off services at the store earlier this month and is now available for in-person shopping from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“The new SKIMS shop features signature collections from shapewear to t-shirts in a conceptual space designed in partnership with Willo Perron from Perron-Rottinger,” said Manuela Uscher, a representative for Nordstrom.

According to SKIMS, the brand is “solutions oriented” with an intent to create “the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear.”

The shop is stocked with an assortment of shapewear and undergarments for summertime and Uscher says the merchandise is available in SKIMS signature fabrics and hues.

Some of the shop’s SKIMS merchandise can be seen in the images below.

SKIMS shop-in-shop at Nordstrom Westfield UTC. (Photo: BrianBills / courtesy of Nordstrom)

SKIMS shop-in-shop at Nordstrom Westfield UTC. (Photo: BrianBills / courtesy of Nordstrom)

SKIMS shop-in-shop at Nordstrom Westfield UTC. (Photo: BrianBills / courtesy of Nordstrom)

In addition to this location, the Nordstrom representative says the department store chain will be expanding its SKIMS “shop-in-shops” to new markets across the country on top of the San Diego location.

“Nordstrom was the first-ever retail partner of SKIMS, and we are excited to continue our partnership through these expanded shop-in-shop locations and broadened product assortments in our stores,” said Uscher.

This Nordstrom is located at 4401 La Jolla Village Dr. in the University Heights neighborhood of San Diego.

SKIMS was founded in June 2019 and the company was valued at over $4 billion in July 2023.