SAN DIEGO — Health care workers at several Kaiser Permanente locations in San Diego County are now on strike.

Some 75,000 Kaiser workers are participating in the three-day strike, which began at 6 a.m. Wednesday across California and in four other states. As of 8 a.m., at least 300 workers were picketing in front of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center on Zion Avenue, one of the larger Kaiser facilities in San Diego. Unionized workers lined both sides of the street.

The strike is comprised of technical workers — positions like vocational nurses, nursing assistance, housekeeping, food services, reception and respiratory care.

“I’m out here for better staffing, wages across the board that compensate me for the past three years,” an X-ray technician named Robert said to FOX 5. “We all worked through COVID, we worked with N-95s for one week at a time, right before the vaccine came out.

“We saved Kaiser, and now it’s their turn to help compensate. The rate of inflation, their offer is not keeping up with anything that we need. It’s not even a consideration — it’s a slap in the face. They called us a hero, and this is how they treat the heroes.”

Kaiser Permanente says they have been negotiating in good faith and say its employees are among the highest paid in the industry.

Registered nurses and doctors will continue to see patients. Kaiser has brought in temporary workers to fill the vacant positions over the coming days.

But the impact of the strike could be more far-reaching than many think.