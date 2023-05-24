SAN DIEGO — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is celebrating the grand opening of its North Park spot with free scoops on June 5.

The Ohio-based company is offering its reward members free ice cream at all Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams locations nationwide from 7 p.m. to close.

The North Park shop (2871 University Avenue) will be open on June 5 until 11 p.m., while its Carlsbad location (7740 El Camino Real), which arrived to North County in April 2022, closes at 10 p.m.

The first 25-50 people will receive free swag bags, the company said.

Sign up to become a Jeni’s Splendid Rewards member to take advantage of the deal..

“Plus, partygoers will get sneak peeks of upcoming drops. It’s our way of saying thank you for being a Rewards member,” the company said on its website.

Jeni Britton, the founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, says the flavors used with their ice cream are “inspired by our curiosities—art, history, pop culture, and beyond.”

Unique flavors featured at the shop include “Everything Bagel,” “Jeni’s Homemade Banana Bread,” “Buttercream Birthday Cake,” “Pineapple Upside Down Cake,” “Powdered Jelly Donut” and more.