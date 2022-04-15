SAN DIEGO – The first of two new local Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams locations opened Thursday in Carlsbad, bringing a taste of the beloved Ohio scoop shop to another West Coast city.

The chain, founded by James Beard Award winner Jeni Britton, is welcoming customers at The Beacon La Costa shopping complex at 7740 El Camino Real. Founded in 2002, the company has 64 shops across the U.S., including five in the Los Angeles area. The new Carlsbad site is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Despite much of its footprint being found to the east with shops in Atlanta, Chicago and Washington D.C., among others, Jeni’s flavors also are in grocery stores and its online marketplace.

Those flavors — ranging from its popular Brambleberry Crisp to limited-edition delights like Sweet Cream Biscuits and Peach Jam — are certain to generate a buzz in the North County, which is why the company brought them here in the first place.

“For years, you’ve been asking us to open in Southern California,” a message on the company’s site reads. “We’ve been searching high and low for the perfect space ever since—and we’re thrilled to say it’s finally happening. AND WE’VE GOT TWO SPOTS!”

That second location is slated to be in the North Park area, the company said, though it is not yet clear when it will open.

Those interested can sign up online for notifications on the North Park grand opening.