SAN DIEGO — Hear ye, hear ye! It’s National Burrito Day and San Diego is the city to celebrate, especially with deals like these.

On the first Thursday in April, the nation celebrates everyone’s appreciation for burritos.

This popular Mexican dish is enjoyed all over the world, but as the neighbor of the home place of this international treasure — San Diegans and burritos go hand-in-hand.

Let’s get to the fillings! Here’s a list of burritos deals that should be celebrated on this annual holiday.

— Chipotle Giveaway: On April 6, Chipotle will be handing out 10,000 free burritos codes. Head on over to @ChipotleTweets, follow the account and then monitor the feed throughout the day for codes that can be texted to 888-222 for the chance to win.

As an added bonus, all Chipotle burrito orders will be delivered for free with promo code “DELIVER,” according to the restaurant.

Find a Chipotle near you with this locator tool.

— Rubio’s Burrito Day Deal: For one day only, San Diegans can enjoy any burrito on the Rubio’s menu for $7.99. The restaurant said no additional purchase is necessary. Ordering online? Enter coupon code BURRITO at checkout.

Find a Rubio’s near you with this locator tool.

— Dog Haus: This spot is wrapping up the holiday with a hookup in the shape of — well a burrito. Customers who purchase a breakfast burrito on Thursday will get another breakfast burrito on the house. The restaurant said the offer is only valid in-store for dine-in or takeout.

Find a Dog Haus near you with this locator tool.

— El Pollo Loco’s BOGO Burrito Day Deal: Existing Loco Rewards members will be offered a buy one, get one free deal on all burritos Thursday. Not a member? The deal is also extended to new members. You can “join the familia” for National Burrito Day perks by signing up here.

Find a El Pollo Loco near you with this locator tool.

— Del Taco’s Burrito Day Deal: A simple deal with a big bite: Del Taco will be offering one free burrito to every customers that spends $10 at their restaurants on Thursday. The only catch is buyers must be registered for Del Yeah! rewards to get the deal.

Find a Del Taco near you with this locator tool.

— Moe’s Southwest Grill Burrito Day Deal: On Thursday only, customers who purchase a burrito at Moe’s can get a second burrito for 50% off. The restaurant said this includes purchases in the app or in stores.

It looks like this deal will only be redeemable for those who are permitted to enter Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton as it’s home to the only San Diego County location.

— Taco Bell’s Burrito Day Deal: Customers will be offered a a free grilled cheese burrito with a $20 minimum order in the Taco Bell App between April 6 and April 9. If you order on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub, Taco Bell will offer any free burrito with a $20 minimum order.

Find a Taco Bell near you with this locator tool.

You may not get the day off work, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate National Burrito Day! Enjoy “a little donkey” and take advantage of these San Diego burrito deals while you can.