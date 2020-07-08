‘It will open’: Local bowling alley vows to come back after 2nd shutdown

SAN DIEGO — A bowling alley in Kearny Mesa is promising to make a comeback after being shut down twice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The second ordered closure took effect Tuesday, when San Diego County public health officials halted all indoor operations in businesses like bowling alleys, movie theaters, museums and zoos due to rising cases of COVID-19.

“It really leaves us in a huge huge hole. It’s like starting something from zero,” said Kearny Mesa Bowl general manager Johnny Humble.

Humble has worked at the bowling alley for more than 25 years. He would often get emotional thinking about those dedicated bowlers who have turned into family.

“Surprised? No. Shocked? I don’t know. I don’t know what to expect anymore, so who knows,” Humble said.

The bowling alley has been the home of strikeouts since 1976. Humble says never in his life has he seen it so empty.

“It’s not just an open public arena. It’s truly family,” Humble said. “The same people that bowl the same night in the same week for 20 whatever years. You know their kids, the car they drive, you know where they live, their favorite sports, you know what they like.”

Humble said he was only back in business for three weeks before all lanes went vacant again. Humble said he has about 40 employees who work at the alley. All of them have been furloughed during this second shutdown. He’s hoping every one of them comes back when they’re allowed to reopen.

“It’s going to be a good fight, but I’m not going to give anybody the satisfaction of this place not opening again. It will open,” Humble said.