The IRS announced on Monday that it has postponed the tax filing and tax payment deadline by one more month for most Californians, due to the winter storms that occurred at the start of the year.

The postponement comes after the deadlines had already been postponed by six months, from mid-April to Oct. 16, due to several disaster declarations over several months.

As of noon, the state Franchise Tax Board had not announced if it would grant storm victims another month to file their state tax return, but the agency’s website says that the state “generally follows the IRS extended deadlines to file and pay taxes,” and that “Impacted taxpayers may also be eligible to claim a disaster loss on their tax return.”

The IRS’ new deadline of Nov. 16 gives residents of 55 of California’s 58 counties four extra weeks to complete their tax return for 2022.

Only Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties, in the far north, do not qualify for the postponement.

The IRS said it granted the postponed deadline because of disaster declarations made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the state saw strong winter storms in January and March that caused flooding, landslides and mudslides.

Californians do not have to do anything different with their taxes in order to qualify for the new deadline, and their eligibility will be determined by the address on the tax return, the IRS said.

However, the IRS said that certain Californians may not automatically qualify if they moved to a disaster area during the first postponement of the deadline and then filed their tax return.

Anyone who has questions about whether they qualify for the new deadline can contact the IRS at 866-562-5227.

The IRS said that the following returns and payments qualify for the Nov. 16 deadline:

2022 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18

For eligible taxpayers, 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts

Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on April 18, June 15 and Sept. 15

Calendar-year 2022 partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15

Calendar-year 2022 corporate and fiduciary income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on May 1, July 31 and Oct. 31

Calendar-year 2022 returns filed by tax-exempt organizations normally due on May 15