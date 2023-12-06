SAN DIEGO — Enjoying warm late night cookies is about to become a lot easier for those wandering around San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

Insomnia Cookies, a bakery chain known for late-night deliveries and ice cream stuffed cookie sandwiches, announced it will soon be opening a second storefront in America’s Finest City.

This cult brand — which currently has an open location in Pacific Beach — offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options with the goal of ensuring customers bite into warm, delicious cookies.

When it comes to sweet treat options, there are several to choose from. There’s the “Classic Chocolate Chunk” cookie, favorites like “Snickerdoodle” and “Confetti Deluxe,’ and there’s even “Cookies IN Ice Cream” flavors that have proven to be popular at other locations.

(Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies)

Not much on cookies? This bakery also has what it described as “decadent” brookies, brownies, and blondies, as well as a full slate of vegan options.

A frequently-rotating limited-edition menu can also be expected at this new San Diego location.

A representative for the cookie company said the new Gaslamp Quarter store is now hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers and shift leaders.

According to Insomnia Cookies, a specific opening date and address for the new storefront will be announced in the coming weeks.