Indoor cycle studio voluntarily closes doors to wait out COVID surge

SAN DIEGO – The rise in COVID-19 cases is putting businesses in a tough spot as some are reverting back to virtual models while others are choosing to shut down until the surge passes.

Pure Indoor Cycling in downtown San Diego voluntarily closed its doors to give staff members and riders time to get tested before returning. Even though it’s one of the busiest weeks of the year for fitness resolutions, owner Maria Disla wants to prevent infections.

The establishment has been closed since Sunday and plans to reopen Jan. 8.

“It definitely was not an easy decision,” Disla said. “It was hard for us to close, but I feel like we have already been through so much in the last two years. What’s another five days?”

With people traveling and attending big gatherings over the holiday season, Disla thought it would be better for people to take time to get tested and monitor any potential symptoms. Like everybody else, employees are struggling to find COVID-19 test kits and appointments, which is also why the studio is at a standstill.

“Everyone understood why we came to that decision and understood that in the grand scheme of things, five days is really not that long in order that both our staff and our community is safe,” she said.

With California’s indoor mask mandate now extended until February 15th, riders still need a mask to enter, but not a vaccination.

“I think it’s on us as a business to figure out what works best for us and if there are riders who can’t get vaccinated for whatever reason, we don’t want to put that restriction on them,” Disla said.

As the omicron variant cycles through, businesses want people to know they are doing what they can to stay open and safe long term.

“Hopefully it means like when we go into this new year and actually reopen all the way, this puts us in a better spot and we don’t have to go through this again,” Disla said.