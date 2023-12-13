Select In-N-Out restaurants will be giving out free treats to customers on rainy days.

The burger chain announced that customers 12 years old or younger could receive a free hot chocolate when they visit participating locations on either rainy or snowy days, depending on the In-N-Out location.

Customers who are ineligible to receive the freebie item can also purchase the drink for under $2.

The California-based restaurant makes hot cocoa by combining a chocolate powdery mix from Ghirardelli with hot water. Hot chocolate was added to menus in 2018.

The company recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with a festival at the newly renamed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, formally the Pomona Raceway, in October.

In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 as a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park. Harry and Esther Snyder, the company’s founders, are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year.

For years, the restaurants could only be found in the Los Angeles area, but company officials slowly began expanding their footprint in other regions across California and southwestern states.

As of 2023, the company has 385 locations across the western half of the nation. In January, the company announced that it would open restaurants and a corporate office in Tennessee by 2026.