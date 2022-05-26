SAN DIEGO — A trio of developers are still in the running to completely reimagine San Diego’s Midway District, a neighborhood that badly needs a new arena, more housing and revitalized feel.

San Diego City Council narrowed their options this week, eliminating two competitors’ proposals for the 48 acres of city land surrounding the current Pechanga Arena. That left Midway Rising, HomeTownSD and Midway Village+ in the mix for the massive project.

The city wants to get this right — it’s not their first go-round. Back in August 2020, then-Mayor Kevin Faulconer declared the city had found its developer, only to have the decision overturned when California determined San Diego did not follow state law in its bidding process.

Affordable housing is absolutely paramount, as the state requires cities to give priority to developments that best address California’s affordability crisis.

Here’s a look at renderings for each project, plus a brief description and links for more information:

Midway Rising

A rendering of a proposal for the new San Diego sports arena, its entertainment plaza and surrounding area in the Midway District, proposed by development team Midway Rising. (Photo: Safdie Rabines Architects)

A rendering of a proposal for the new San Diego sports arena and Midway District redevelopment, proposed by the team Midway Rising. (Photo: Safdie Rabines Architects)

A rendering of a proposal for the new San Diego sports arena and Midway District redevelopment, proposed by the team Midway Rising. (Photo: Safdie Rabines Architects)

A map of the proposed Midway Rising development, on 48 acres of city land “Bordered to the south by Sports Arena Boulevard and Kurtz Street to the north. (Photo: Safdie Rabines Architects)

Midway Rising’s renderings showcase a new arena, with a large video board visible from around a 3.9-acre outdoor entertainment plaza, which sprawls out in front of venue. The arena would seat 15 to 16,000 people. A 200-room hotel would serve the arena and surrounding village.

Midway Rising offers the most affordable housing of the remaining proposals, with 2,000 of its 4,250 units designated as some form of affordable housing.

Renderings show the proposed apartment buildings’ rooftop gardens and sunny walkways. The developers are proposing about 20 acres of outdoor recreational space, including the park immediately outside the arena.

The developer Zephyr is behind the project with partners Chelsea Investment Corp., AECOM and Legends, the arena operator behind SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Learn more on the Midway Rising project website.

HometownSD

The exterior of the arena component of the HometownSD proposal for the Midway District. (Monarch Group/Hometown SD)

A park space with apartments in the distance appear in this rendering of the HometownSD proposal for the Midway District. (Monarch Group/Hometown SD)

An aerial shows the potential footprint for the HometownSD Midway development proposal. (Monarch Group/Hometown SD)

This map shows the potential footprint for the HometownSD Midway development proposal. (Monarch Group/Hometown SD)

Renderings for HometownSD boast a sleek entertainment district, with a new arena that could host at least 8,000 fans for hockey and lacrosse games, 10,000 concertgoers for big shows and up to 12,500 people for special events. That part of the development would also have a 300-room hotel.

The project would provide 3,250 apartment homes, according to the developer, with 1,726 of them designated as some form of affordable housing. That’s second among the trio of remaining contenders.

Eighteen acres of parks, plazas and multi-use spaces dot the development’s apartment buildings, with a central “great lawn” and fountain.

The developer Monarch Group is behind the project with partners Essex, Eden Housing and JMI Sports,

Learn more on the HometownSD project website.

Midway Village+

The 15,000-seat capacity arena proposed as part of the Midway Village+ project. (Photo: Midway Village+)

The 12-acre central park surrounded by homes and businesses proposed in the Midway Village+ project. (Photo: Midway Village+)

A unique element of the Midway Village+ proposal — a home for the San Diego Loyal soccer team. (Photo: Midway Village+)

Midway Village+ renderings showcase its unique three-venue vision for the entertainment and sports area: a 15,000-seat indoor arena, a 3,500-seat event center and a modular soccer stadium. That soccer pitch would provide at least a temporary home for the San Diego Loyal, while the developers say they’re eyeing a permanent home for the team nearby.

Midway Village+ places third in the cheap housing race among the remaining trio, with 1,610 of its 4,210 units designated as some form of affordable. The project also has plans for a 250-room hotel.

The development’s centerpiece is a 12-acre central park, surrounded by homes, businesses, walking and biking paths, a creek and other elements.

The developer Toll Brothers is behind the project with partners Bridge Housing and Revitate.

Learn more on the Midway Village+ project website.